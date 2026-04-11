Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers May Be Coming Soon

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Any expectations of him signing his deal before free agency began are long gone. The hopes that he would make his decision before the 2026 NFL Draft have been reduced to virtually nothing.

That’s not how things were supposed to go for the Steelers and Rodgers in year two of their short-term relationship, but here we are. The 42-year-old is taking his time deciding, but there might a new timeline he's operating on.

Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly wagered a guess as to when Rodgers will show up. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly predicted that the upcoming voluntary minicamp could finally end the saga of waiting.

“This is my new prediction,” he said. “This isn’t any insider knowledge. They have their first on-field practice the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday before the draft. I think he will be there.”

🚨 AARON RODGERS WILL BE HERE BY THE DRAFT. 🚨 @MarkKaboly told @ThePoniExpress & @ChrisMuellerPGH he believes the 4X NFL MVP will be back in Pittsburgh signing with the #Steelers prior to the NFL Draft on 4/23. pic.twitter.com/IMfcri2D3L — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) April 10, 2026

Will Rodgers Show Up Before Draft?

It’s an optimistic sentiment, but will Rodgers sign a deal and begin preparing for the season with the rest of the veteran roster before the draft?

Let’s take a look back at how last year went for a bit of context. The Steelers were in pursuit of Rodgers for multiple months. They brought him in for a visit during the spring, but he wouldn’t sign for some time after that.

Ultimately, the Steelers and Rodgers agreed to a deal just ahead of minicamp last year. The veteran flew in, arrived in Pittsburgh days before team activities, signed his one-year deal, and hit the ground running.

If last year is a roadmap, then Rodgers showing up in the next few days is extremely unlikely.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

When Will Rodgers Show Up, Then?

Maybe we should take Rodgers’ actions last season more literally. The veteran has been vocal about taking time with his family before making any final decisions. He took a few months to make that decision before signing in 2025, and there’s no reason to expect it to be any different before this season begins.

Rodgers would have announced his retirement already if he wasn’t returning in 2026.

The fact is simple. Rodgers is returning. Just like last year, every one already knows that Rodgers will be a Steeler. But the future Hall of Famer plays by his own rules and timelines. Sure, the Steelers would love to have the 42-year old in for the first few days of voluntary activities. We would all love a lot of things.

If Kaboly’s prediction holds true, then the Steelers will be getting a head start on the 2026 campaign as Rodgers makes his long-awaited return.

Final Prediction: Rodgers mirrors his 2025 decision and signs a one-year contract just before the Steelers open their mandatory minicamp.

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