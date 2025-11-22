Steelers Star Doubtful for Bears Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare to be without the services of Alex Highsmith, marking a possible continuation of the linebacker's journey back from injury.
Highsmith was listed as a limited participant in the Steelers second practice of the week leading up to their matchup against the Chicago Bears, which boded well for his eventual return.
Now Highsmith is listed as Doubtful according to the team, with a return possible but unlikely.
Highsmith suffered an injury during the Steelers game against the Indianapolis Colts after logging a combined eight pressures and four sacks across the previous two games.
The recent injury issues for Highsmith are not a typical occurence for the linebacker. Across his first four seasons in the NFL, Highsmith did not miss a single game in which he was slated to start. Now, Highsmith has been unable to stay on the field in his fifth season, with a missed game tally of six games across 10 possible appearances.
The Steelers Deep Linebacker Room
Despite multiple flaws in other parts of the roster, the Steelers do have one of the deepest linebacker rooms not only in the league, but in the recent history of the league itself. The Steelers could reasonably rely on at minimum their two-deep to contribute at a high level, with some third-string level linebackers that could be starting on other NFL teams. While the injuries to Highsmith throughout the season have been noticeable, the Steelers have been able to make up for his excellent play in his abscence, allowing other players to step up.
Both Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig have excelled in recent weeks despite injuries to other players, and T.J. Watt already shows the dominance that one of the best edge rushers in NFL history should be capable of.
Injury Filled Weekend
Highsmith's possible return is part of a greater set of returns from injury across the team, which includes Jaylen Warren, who was sidelined during the Steelers' last game and replaced by Kenneth Gainwell. Darius Slay is also set to possible return from injury, as he missed the Steelers previous game with an injury. In his place stepped up James Pierre, who may have to take a backup role once again with Slay's return.
The Steelers will need their defense to stay healthy down the stretch. With inconsistency week to week, the Steelers defense should be stepping up. They are the highest paid defense in the league, and must play like it if the Steelers are to contend in the near future.
