Steelers Have Another Shot at 49ers WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly landed Brandon Aiyuk via trade ahead of the 2024 season, and they could soon have another chance to bring him in if they so choose.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are tracking towards a parting of ways even after the two sides came to terms on a four-year extension worth $120 million last year.
"It’s now likely that the 27-year-old has played his last game with the franchise, according to numerous sources briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation," Russini wrote. "Some in the organization are holding out hope that the relationship can be salvaged enough for him to return this season. However, multiple sources believe that a reconciliation is unlikely.
"Aiyuk, sources say, has failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months, and the 49ers have grown increasingly frustrated with the receiver’s lack of communication."
Aiyuk has not played all season while on the mend with an ACL, MCL and meniscus injury that he suffered during Week 7 of the 2024 campaign, but perhaps Pittsburgh would consider bringing him in as a free agent during the offseason if and when he's healthy.
Aiyuk's Contract Situation
Per Russini, the 49ers have voided the guarantees in Aiyuk's deal for the 2026 season after he's failed to fulfill the duties laid out in his contract. He reportedly has no plans to fill a grievance on that end either, which makes his path towards reaching the open market less convoluted.
"In voiding Aiyuk’s future guarantees, the 49ers can recover a significant portion of the contract," Russini wrote. "His 2026 option bonus would have paid out $24.935 million. He stood to earn a $1.215 million base salary for the 2026 season, as well as a $100,000 workout bonus and roster bonuses of $750,000 per game."
Would Steelers Circle Back for Aiyuk?
Pittsburgh was at the forefront of the Aiyuk sweepstakes towards the end of training camp and the preseason last year while the former first-round receiver opted to "hold in" with the 49ers.
The Steelers were reportedly inches away from pulling off a trade for him, but he ultimately chose to remain in San Francisco on his aforementioned extension.
Aiyuk should still have a fair amount of suitors in free agency should the situation continue trending towards his release, but his lack of communication and way of conducting himself throughout this entire ordeal may also lead some teams to shy away from him.
There's no denying Aiyuk's talent, as he posted 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches in 2023, but his impact in the locker room is just as important.
Evidently, the Steelers lucked out by not landing Aiyuk, who is still on the PUP list, last year despite making a significant push. The organization is likely still fond of what he would bring to its offense, but with potential concerns about his behavior popping up in addition to his significant injury, Pittsburgh might want to proceed with caution if it plans on throwing its hat into the ring once again.
