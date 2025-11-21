Steelers Star Suffers Last-Minute Ankle Injury
The availability of one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' top defensive players is in question for the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.
On the Steelers' final injury report of the week, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was listed as questionable for the team's bout at Soldier Field with an ankle injury.
Heyward did not participate in Pittsburgh's first two practice sessions of the week, though he didn't have an injury attached and instead was listed with a "NIR - Rest" tag.
Heyward in a Walking Boot?
According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, Heyward was seen walking around the Steelers' locker room in a walking boot.
Before the final injury report was released, Farabaugh added that the 36-year-old was still expected to play against the Bears.
Potential Impact of Heyward's Injury
It's not often that Heyward misses any time for the Steelers, and it still appears as though he'll tough out his ankle ailment in order to play against a Bears team that's won three games in a row.
Heyward has appeared in 15 contests or more since the 2017 campaign, with the only exception coming in 2023. That year, he played in 11 games while dealing with a groin injury.
Perhaps the best endorsement of his Iron Man-esque qualities is the fact that he broke a tie with Hall of Fame center Mike Webster for the second-most games played in Steelers history with 221 last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Heyward, after signing a two-year extension worth $29 million with the organization ahead of the 2024 campaign, went on to be named a first-team All Pro with 71 tackles and eight sacks.
So far this season, he has logged 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble while appearing in all 10 of Pittsburgh's contests and playing 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Though the expectation is that Heyward will take the field vs. Chicago, as previously mentioned, his snap count could temporarily be limited as the Steelers look to play things safe.
If the team decides to do that, Keeanu Benton and rookie Derrick Harmon would be in line to take a majority of the reps on the interior of the defensive line.
Additionally, fellow rookie Yahya Black may also take on an elevated role after playing 29 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive reps so far this season.
The Steelers' other depth options include Logan Lee, Esezi Otomewo and Brodric Martin-Rhodes.
