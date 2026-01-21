Steelers Could Lose Assistant GM as Offseason Turnover Continues
In this story:
In an offseason that's already been full of change for the Pittsburgh Steelers, more could soon be on the way as the organization enters a new era.
According to insider Mark Kaboly, the Atlanta Falcons are set to interview Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl for their general manager opening.
Weidl has come up as a GM candidate around the league in the past, and while Pittsburgh has been able to hold onto him up to this point, it is seemingly now in danger of losing him to an NFC foe.
Weidl's Steelers Tenure
Weidl is a Pittsburgh native who was hired by the Steelers when Omar Khan took over as the team's GM after Kevin Colbert stepped down in 2022.
He began his front office career as a player personnel assistant for the Steelers in 1998 and 1999 before becoming a national combine scout with the New Orleans Saints, where he worked with current Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan, from 2000 to 2002, and as a Northeast Area Scout for them from 2003 to 2004.
Weidl then became a scout for the Baltimore Ravens under various titles for over a decade from 2005 to 2016 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was first an Assistant Director of Player Personnel with the Eagles in 2016 and 2017 before earning a promotion to Director of Player Personnel in 2018 and later to Vice President of Player Personnel, a title he held until returning to Pittsburgh.
"Andy was, in my opinion, a strong evaluator," Khan said on an episode of "The Standard", a Steelers web series, in August 2022. "Been apart of Super Bowl championship teams, so he understands what it means to be apart of a winning culture. He's from Pittsburgh. I like that he's from Pittsburgh, and he's worked for the Steelers, so he understands our culture here. And he's a good person."
Given Weidl's background as a scout and his role in the Steelers' draft process over the last handful of years in tandem with Khan, he'd represent a major loss should he land the Falcons' job.
Turnover in Pittsburgh
As previously mentioned, Tomlin's departure after 19 seasons at the helm will, and already has, led to some pretty seismic changes for the Steelers.
Beloved special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who arrived in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2013 campaign, officially departed the organization after being hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that same role on Jan. 19.
The Steelers have let all of Tomlin's assistant coaches explore their opportunities elsewhere now that Tomlin is out of the picture, and Smith was the first domino to fall in that regard, but there's more to come on that front.
As Pittsburgh's head coaching search moves forward and the organization gets set to hold in-person interviews with Anthony Weaver and Mike McCarthy this week after already conducting one with Brian Flores, the team's entire operation should look vastly different next season.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.