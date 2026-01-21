Steelers Could Lose Assistant GM as Offseason Turnover Continues

In an offseason that's already been full of change for the Pittsburgh Steelers, more could soon be on the way as the organization enters a new era.

According to insider Mark Kaboly, the Atlanta Falcons are set to interview Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl for their general manager opening.

Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl will interview for the open general manager position with the Atlanta Falcons, according to sources.



Weidl has been with the Steelers since May of 2022 and is a well-respected personnel evaluator around league circles. pic.twitter.com/8uTSB5Lygn — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 21, 2026

Weidl has come up as a GM candidate around the league in the past, and while Pittsburgh has been able to hold onto him up to this point, it is seemingly now in danger of losing him to an NFC foe.

Weidl's Steelers Tenure

Weidl is a Pittsburgh native who was hired by the Steelers when Omar Khan took over as the team's GM after Kevin Colbert stepped down in 2022.

He began his front office career as a player personnel assistant for the Steelers in 1998 and 1999 before becoming a national combine scout with the New Orleans Saints, where he worked with current Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan, from 2000 to 2002, and as a Northeast Area Scout for them from 2003 to 2004.

Weidl then became a scout for the Baltimore Ravens under various titles for over a decade from 2005 to 2016 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was first an Assistant Director of Player Personnel with the Eagles in 2016 and 2017 before earning a promotion to Director of Player Personnel in 2018 and later to Vice President of Player Personnel, a title he held until returning to Pittsburgh.

"Andy was, in my opinion, a strong evaluator," Khan said on an episode of "The Standard", a Steelers web series, in August 2022. "Been apart of Super Bowl championship teams, so he understands what it means to be apart of a winning culture. He's from Pittsburgh. I like that he's from Pittsburgh, and he's worked for the Steelers, so he understands our culture here. And he's a good person."

Given Weidl's background as a scout and his role in the Steelers' draft process over the last handful of years in tandem with Khan, he'd represent a major loss should he land the Falcons' job.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Turnover in Pittsburgh

As previously mentioned, Tomlin's departure after 19 seasons at the helm will, and already has, led to some pretty seismic changes for the Steelers.

Beloved special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who arrived in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2013 campaign, officially departed the organization after being hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that same role on Jan. 19.

The Steelers have let all of Tomlin's assistant coaches explore their opportunities elsewhere now that Tomlin is out of the picture, and Smith was the first domino to fall in that regard, but there's more to come on that front.

As Pittsburgh's head coaching search moves forward and the organization gets set to hold in-person interviews with Anthony Weaver and Mike McCarthy this week after already conducting one with Brian Flores, the team's entire operation should look vastly different next season.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers