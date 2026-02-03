Steelers Hiring Former Rival as DL Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding to their coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy, even looking at those who have once helped division rivals.

The Steelers plan to hire Domata Peko as their new defensive line coach, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic .

Peko will replace Karl Dunbar, who served as the Steelers' defensive line coach for the past eight seasons since 2018 and also played with the Steelers in 1990, after they took him in the eighth round that season. The Steelers reportedly did not retain Dunbar after the season.

The Steelers get a relatively new coach who has a great experience as a defensive lineman in the NFL the previous decade.

Domata Peko Background

Peko spent this past season at the college ranks, serving as the defensive line coach for Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders.

He earned his first coaching job in 2024, working with the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive assistant under McCarthy, who the franchise fired after that season.

Peko previously spent 15 seasons in the league, 11 of them with the Cincinnati Bengals as a nose tackle from 2006-16, after they took him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He became a full-time starter for the Bengals in his second season and continued so through to the end of his tenure with the team.

Peko made 156 starts in 171 games, 517 tackles (264 solo), 39 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two passes defended with Cincinnati.

He also served as a starter for the Denver Broncos for two seasons, 2017-18, making 69 tackles (44 solo), eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 30 games.

Peko played two more seasons in the NFL, in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens and in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. He started eight of the 11 combined games he played with both teams, making 30 tackles (13 solo).

Steelers Defensive Line Outlook

The Steelers had a solid defensive line in 2025, including veteran Cameron Heyward, who enters his 16th season in the NFL.

Pittsburgh also added young talent in the 2025 NFL Draft in the likes of Derrick Harmon, first round selection out of Oregon, and Yahya Black, fifth round selection out of Iowa.

Keeanu Benton is another younger option on the defensive line for the Steelers, who they took in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

A mix of young and old gives Peko a chance to help develop the Steelers' defensive line into an even better unit in 2026 and for the future as well.

