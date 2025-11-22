Steelers Get Major Cam Heyward Update Before Bears Game
Though news of an injury to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward popped up at the end of the week, it appears that he's in good shape to play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Heyward, who was listed as a non-participant on the team's first two injury reports of the week due to rest, had an ankle injury added onto his ledger on the final installment before Pittsburgh's bout with the Bears.
The 36-year-old earned a "questionable" game designation as a result and was seen wearing a walking boot in the Steelers' locker room, but PennLive's Nick Farabaugh calmed any concerns by reporting that Heyward is still expected to suit up this weekend.
Heyward's Injury History
Heyward has carried a pretty clean bill of health for most of his 15-year career, as he's played in 15 or more games in every full season of his career outside of 2023 (11) and 2016 (seven). He sustained a groin injury in the most recent of those two years while tearing his pectoral muscle in the latter.
He currently ranks second among all players in Steelers franchise history with 221 games played, as he broke a tie with Hall of Fame center Mike Webster for that distinction in Week 11 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The only person left for Heyward to catch is former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who sits at 249.
How Pittsburgh's Defensive Line Should Look vs. Chicago
If Heyward is in action against the Bears, which remains the expectation according to Farabaugh, the Steelers will remain rather healthy along the interior of the defensive line for yet another week.
While the group has seen a few of its depth pieces go down with injuries this year, with Daniel Ekuale and his torn ACL vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 serving as a prime example, the main contributors have largely remained on the field.
Both Heyward and Keeanu Benton have yet to miss a single contest this year while rookie first-round Derrick Harmon has been active in each of Pittsburgh's games since returning from an MCL sprain against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Elsewhere, the likes of rookie Yahya Black, Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo have all stayed off the injury report, with the former contributing the most among that bunch.
The unit did also lose Isaiahh Loudermilk to an ankle sprain in Week 2, however, which landed him on the reserve/injured list. His 21-day practice window has yet to be opened.
