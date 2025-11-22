Steelers Get Major Defensive Boost Before Bears Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers got massive injury news ahead of their Week 12 road matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced that they are upgrading the injury status of both defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and cornerback Darius Slay, as they are no longer questionable and are expected to play vs. the Bears.
Surprising Injury News for the Steelers
The news that both players are good for the Bears matchup is surprising, as neither appeared they would play in this matchup.
Slay practiced on both Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, but a concussion on Nov. 21 limited him in the last practice before this game.
Heyward didn't practice at all this week and the Steelers listed him as NIR-Rest on Nov. 19 and then they put an ankle injury listing on Nov. 21, which gave him the questionable status, which reporters saw him walk around with a walking boot on.
The Steelers will two of their best defensive players this season ready for a massive game, as they look to stay atop the AFC North Division.
Heyward Having Excellent 2025 Season with Steelers
Heyward has started all 10 games for the Steelers so far, with 41 tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six passes defended.
His best game came in the 21-14 road victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3, where Heyward made six tackles, a sack and the forced fumble.
This also came after Heyward sat out part of training camp, wanting a renegotiation on his contract and even threatening sitting out regular season games.
Pittsburgh and Heyward eventually came to an agreement on Sept. 6, one day before their season opener, adding $3 million in incentives and allowing him to earn up to $18 million this year.
The Steelers have relied on the 36-year old and the 15-year NFL veteran on their defensive line, as they boast a youthful position group, with rookies in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, plus third-year player Keeanu Benton.
Slay Returns From Recent Injury
Slay suffered a head injury in the second quarter of the 25-10 road defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, which knocked him out the rest of the game.
He didn't play in the most recent matchup, a 34-12 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, but started in the nine games prior to the loss to the Chargers.
Slay has made 35 tackles (28 solo), one tackle for loss, three passes defended and a fumble recovery with the Steelers in 2025.
