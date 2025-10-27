All Steelers

Three Changes Steelers Must Make to Turn Things Around

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lessons they need to learn from in order to get back to their winning ways.

Jacob Punturi

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) warms up for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest loss was a miserable affair. A 35-25 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers was the fourth time the team allowed more than 30 points to an opponent this season.

The loss was a punch in the mouth of the Steelers. When you get hit, you bounce back, but you can’t just try and return the same wild swing. You have to adjust and when that fails, do it again. The Steelers aren’t learning that lesson, but here are a few changes the team could introduce to get back on the winning track.

Youth on Defense

Where is Yahya Black and Derrick Harmon and Nick Herbig? The two key rookie defensive linemen and the stud edge rusher have suddenly taken backseats in the defensive rotation.

The results are apparent. Herbig has played just half of the defensive snaps or less over the last two games, despite the pass rushing struggling to get home.

The run game is also quite dismal, which makes the lack of Black and Harmon on a more regular basis all the more confusing. The organization drafted them to be impact players, but their d-line duo and young pass rusher are all being extremely limited in the defensive scheme.

Football players rush the quarterback
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Demarvin Leal (98) and defensive tackle Yahya Black (94) during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One More O-Line Change

The offensive line's performance against Green Bay was uncoordinated, and, with respect to Isaac Seumalo, his play at left guard is the weak link along the line right now. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu continue to progress and show signs of being long-term anchors, while Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick have the interior right side of the line locked down.

Seumalo has been excellent over his career in the NFL and tenure in Pittsburgh, but injuries and age are slowing him down in the worst way.

The Steelers have been utilizing a jumbo or heavy personnel for a lot of their offense this year, and that has meant in increase in snaps for swing lineman Spencer Anderson. When Seumalo exited the game against Green Bay, Anderson stepped in as the left guard. The Steelers need to keep him in the starting lineup and let this group see if they can establish chemistry and find success.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Improve Secondary

I don’t know who or where the answer lies, but the Steelers need so much help in their secondary. The group was awful against the Packers and it’s been a problem all season long. Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay have had up-and-down years, with both making solid plays and also showing their age at other times.

Now, DeShon Elliott is out with a significant knee injury, and this secondary looks bleak. With the trade deadline just over a week away, the Steelers must find an improvement for their pass coverage or risk losing out on their season.

