Steelers' New Players Receive Jersey Numbers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers largely have the group of players that will head to training camp intact. Barring any more free agent additions or trades, this group of 90 or so players will head to St. Vincent College in Latrobe to battle for spots on the 53-man roster and practice squad.

The Steelers welcomed a few new players as they completed their first OTAs under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

The organization signed defensive back Daryl Porter Jr., punter Aidan Laros and wide receiver Joaquin Davis recently, and now all three have been given a jersey number. Porter Jr. will wear No. 27, Laros No. 38 and Davis No. 89.

Porter Jr. Battling for a Practice Squad Spot

This isn’t Porter Jr.’s first time with the organization. The 24-year-old appeared in one game for the Steelers last season and battled for a roster spot in training camp. He’s a physical and rangy defensive back with some lapses in his game, but he could become a rotational piece in the right setting.

The West Virginia and University of Miami product will face the same challenge he did last year again in 2026. Going up against some stiff competition for the bottom of the depth chart spots, Porter Jr. will have to stand out in training camp and the preseason to earn a spot with the 53-man roster.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (39) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Laros Challenging Johnston

The punting situation is clear in Pittsburgh, with veteran Cameron Johnston the frontrunner for the job. The 34-year-old has nine years of NFL experience and is a great choice for the Steelers, but that doesn’t mean competition isn’t welcome in Latrobe.

That’s exactly what the rookie Aidan Laros will do. The 23-year-old averaged 44.9 yards per punt the last two seasons with the University of Kentucky. It's not the most eye-popping numbers from his time in the NCAA, but if he can put an impressive camp together he might just steal the job from Johnston.

Joaquin Davis: Wildcard

As a second-year professional, Joaquin Davis is a wildcard in all of this. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. Scouts fell in love with his size (6’4”) and speed, but it hasn’t quite come together like folks hoped.

But he might get the chance to make some noise for Pittsburgh at training camp. With players like Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen, Eli Heidenreich and others vying for the last spots on the roster and even more fighting for practice squad spots, Davis’s unique blend of size and speed could help land him a spot with the Steelers after the preseason.

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