Steelers Sign Former First-Round LB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former first-round pick to their linebacker corps.

Per an official announcement from the Steelers, they've added Jamin Davis to their roster on a one-year deal.

Davis, alongside fellow signee Robert Tonyan, worked out during Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp and could now fight for a roster spot throughout the rest of the summer.

The 27-year-old was selected with the No. 19 overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Kentucky product was a starter at inside linebacker for Washington over the first three years of his career. Over that stretch, Davis recorded 269 tackles, 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 games.

The Commanders did not pick up his fifth-year option, however, and he appeared in just five contests for the team in 2024 while moving to EDGE rusher.

Davis finished that season with the Minnesota Vikings after getting cut by Washington before spending the 2025 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he appeared in two games and played under new Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Making the 53-man roster won't be easy, but Davis does have the pedigree of a first-rounder and has appeared in 56 games during his career.

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

How Will Steelers Use Davis?

The vast majority of Davis' experience in the NFL has come as an off-ball linebacker.

That hasn't served as his primary position since 2023, however, and 10 of his 15 regular season snaps in Graham's defense with the Raiders last year came along the defensive line as a pass rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, 85 of his 139 defensive snaps in 2024 between the Commanders and Vikings were also spent as an EDGE rusher.

Davis did spend most of the 2025 preseason with the New York Jets as an inside linebacker, though, logging 31 snaps there as opposed to five on the defensive line, so it's not as though he's completely moved off the position.

He's a fantastic, fluid athlete with good size at 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, though the more technical aspects of the game haven't always translated for him.

The main issue for Davis as it relates to making the roster is the fact that Pittsburgh isn't particularly to keep another EDGE rusher outside of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer.

Inside linebacker is no different, as there's not much of a path towards him earning a spot when Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener simply provide more to the Steelers, especially since Davis has garnered minimal snaps on special teams throughout his career.

That's not to say Davis can't ultimately crack the roster, but the odds are stacked against him.

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