Steelers Start Offseason With Exciting Lamar Jackson Rumor

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most exciting teams in the AFC North this offseason. With a handful of contract extensions and the move to acquire 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the franchise has broadcast its intent to win immediately under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

The first step for the Steelers, of course, is to win their own division. Last season, the team captured its first AFC North title since the 2020 campaign, and they are looking to repeat in 2026.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are trying to topple the Steelers, but the Ravens' chances might dip if they can't keep Lamar Jackson on the roster. As Baltimore has welcomed its own new coaching regime, the relationship between the former MVP and the franchise is entering unstable ground. Add in a recent rumor that the Philadelphia Eagles and other teams are interested in a potential trade, and the summer is just heating up around the Steelers.

What's Going On With Lamar?

A recent story from Jason La Canfora laid out a scenario for Lamar Jackson to exit Baltimore, and it's via the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are at a crossroads with their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts. The former Super Bowl Winner is about to play on the final year of his contract, and the endless pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy has the Eagles open to another blockbuster trade this summer or down the line.

"It’s led to a strong sense around the league that, as difficult as it can be to find a calibre of quarterback who can win big in the postseason, the Eagles will be willing to do whatever is possible if need be," he wrote. "There is a chance that a two-time MVP like Lamar Jackson becomes available in trade, and the 2027 quarterback draft class is earning strong early reviews, too."

Now, the Ravens and Lamar maintain that everything is hunky dorey between him and new head coach Jesse Minter. Former head coach John Harbaugh recently denied any rift that led to his departure from the franchise, calling their relationship "A+." Still, Harbaugh isn't in Baltimore anymore and Jackson is eligible to sign an extension with the franchise, but hasn't.

It seems that despite what's being said, things are not so great in Baltimore.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers are always closely monitoring their fiercest rivals, and this situation is no exception. But, it has to bring a bit of a joy to the organization to see their foes going through just as much upheaval and turnover as they have this offseason.

For the 2026 campaign, nothing changes for the Steelers. They will have to prepare for their two regular season matchups against the Ravens with the expectation of facing Lamar. The two-time MVP will be a force, as he enters the upcoming season with a clean bill of health and a new supporting staff surrounding him.

There's now just a hint of doubt about how long the Steelers will have to face Jackson in AFC North showdowns.

Stars Keep Leaving the AFC North

If Jackson does head elsewhere, he would be the second major star to depart the AFC North before the 2026 campaign. The Cleveland Browns sent Defensive Player of the Year and franchise anchor Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a move that has shaken the NFL.

Now, the Ravens are dangerously close to moving one of their franchise pillars. The Steelers seem to be the biggest benefactors in all of this, as they keep assembling a winning roster while the rest of the AFC North scrambles to find any direction.

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