Steelers Hint at New Aaron Rodgers Timeline

Though his decision isn't likely to come before the NFL Draft begins, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have some sort of an idea as to when Aaron Rodgers will officially inform them of his plans.

While appearing on the DVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann, Steelers owner Art Rooney II stated that the organization is still talking things over with Rodgers and that he's let them know his time frame as well as his plans over the next handful of weeks.

"I wish I could tell you we're at the end of the discussion, but we're still talking to Aaron and he's still deciding what he wants to do," Rooney said. "I think we're close. He's kind of told us his time frame and what he's going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. So I think we'll have an answer soon, let's put it that way."

Additionally, when asked if OTAs, which begin on May 18, is around the time a resolution could be expected, Rooney said, "You'd be warm."

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Are in a Tough Spot

For all intents and purposes, the Steelers have operated all offseason as if Rodgers coming back for the 2026 season was a formality.

While they might be right, and they have every reason to trust their intuition considering they've been in contact with Rodgers and have a preexisting relationship with him, they've also put all of their eggs in that one basket.

Pittsburgh seemingly did not make a real attempt at any of the other veteran quarterback options available, and with few, if any, quality players still out there in that regard, it's essentially Rodgers or bust at this point.

The organization put themselves in an eerily similar situation last offseason, which did end up working in their favor, so maybe they do deserve the benefit of the doubt.

If Rodgers were to make the decision to retire instead of suiting up for the Steelers, however, the team would be in a spot where they'd likely have to rely on either Will Howard, Mason Rudolph or a mid-round rookie to start unless they acquire another veteran.

Perhaps it would all still work out if the situation played out that way, but it's just not ideal if the team truly wants to compete in the AFC.

It's not like having a 42-year-old Rodgers is a perfect set-up either, but it's become the best-case scenario for Pittsburgh, and one it needs to happen.

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