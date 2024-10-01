All Steelers

Justin Fields Getting Benched? Steelers Should Blame Everyone

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a ton of questions to answer this week, starting with the quarterback.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) scrambles with the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) gives chase Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short for the first time this season, and in a game that many felt could be a "trap," they fell so deep that not one, but all of their problems were exposed.

The Steelers sit at 3-1 and head back home from Indianapolis to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. They'll look to rebound, and knowing head coach Mike Tomlin and how he operates, the upcoming week should lead to a victory.

But there are serious questions that need to be answered after the loss, and the biggest one is whether or not the team is going to give up on Justin Fields.

Fields finished the game with over 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He became the first member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization to ever reach that stat line in a single game.

His game was nearly perfect, but a slow start and a costly fumble are what many want to talk about. So, the looming question is will the Steelers pull him and finally start Russell Wilson, who has been waiting for his opportunity to return from a calf injury?

Who else does the blame fall on? Again, all of the Steelers' problems were brought to the surface in this loss, which means more than the quarterback position needs to be discussed. We can dive into the coaching decisions, which were by all means poor, or how the offensive line is in serious trouble after yet another season-ending injury. Both led to the utter collapse of a team riding a hot streak early in the season.

There's plenty to dive into after the first loss of the season. There's plenty of games left, and it might be better to have all the issues presented early instead of late. But only if this team decides to fix them.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017.

