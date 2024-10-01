Justin Fields Getting Benched? Steelers Should Blame Everyone
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short for the first time this season, and in a game that many felt could be a "trap," they fell so deep that not one, but all of their problems were exposed.
The Steelers sit at 3-1 and head back home from Indianapolis to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. They'll look to rebound, and knowing head coach Mike Tomlin and how he operates, the upcoming week should lead to a victory.
But there are serious questions that need to be answered after the loss, and the biggest one is whether or not the team is going to give up on Justin Fields.
Fields finished the game with over 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He became the first member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization to ever reach that stat line in a single game.
His game was nearly perfect, but a slow start and a costly fumble are what many want to talk about. So, the looming question is will the Steelers pull him and finally start Russell Wilson, who has been waiting for his opportunity to return from a calf injury?
Who else does the blame fall on? Again, all of the Steelers' problems were brought to the surface in this loss, which means more than the quarterback position needs to be discussed. We can dive into the coaching decisions, which were by all means poor, or how the offensive line is in serious trouble after yet another season-ending injury. Both led to the utter collapse of a team riding a hot streak early in the season.
There's plenty to dive into after the first loss of the season. There's plenty of games left, and it might be better to have all the issues presented early instead of late. But only if this team decides to fix them.
