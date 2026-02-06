Kirk Cousins on Returning to Minnesota: 'Anything Can Happen'

I'm here with Kirk Cousins at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf.

He's joining us on behalf of Zebra Technologies.

Thanks so much for stopping by.

Really appreciate it.

As we were just talking about, you're here with your beautiful wife Julie.

How are you guys enjoying Super Bowl week?

Yeah, it's fun.

Uh, a little change of pace, change of scenery, fun to get out here, see everybody.

Um, looking forward to a great game on Sunday and, uh, great city in San Francisco.

Are you rooting for anyone in particular?

Uh, you know, I got people I know on both teams, so it makes it hard because, you know, if, if you root for one, then you're rooting against someone else, so.

I, I, I have a feeling that Seattle's might be the better football team, but, um, I know I'll be happy with whoever wins because there'll be somebody who, you know, has that life-changing moment that I know that I can pull for.

Yeah, we gotta talk a little football.

You are obviously still under contract with the Falcons, but it sounds like the future is up in the air .

What are your personal expectations for yourself next season?

Yeah, I keep it open.

Mind, um, you know, I'd love to keep playing.

I feel real rejuvenated after last season, got to play down the stretch, and we won a lot of games and had a lot of fun.

Love being with the guys.

So we'd love to run it back again in 26, but we'll see how it all plays out.

We'll kind of know more when we get to March and, um, just kind of keep an open mind.

After 14 NFL seasons, what drives you to keep wanting to play?

I think there's a joy in doing it.

I think there's also a realization that when it's over, it's over.

And, you know, unless you're Philip Rivers at 44, you can't just hop back in.

So, uh, I want to make sure that, uh, that I maximize it and, uh, I know that whatever's out there for me after playing will still be there in a few years.

So, um, my boys too are 6 and 8, and I'd like to play longer where they can really be a part of it and remember it well and, And so, um, there's still more meat on the bone left for me, I hope, but we'll see where it all shakes out.

Yeah, I was gonna say it's really cool that your kids are still able to watch you play.

Would you ever pull a Philip Rivers, you think, I come back later?

Yeah, I think, I think especially after a couple of years away, I would think the itch only gets stronger to like really want to get out there.

And, and I think in his case there are only a few games left in the season.

I, I think the chance to, to just play for a quick snippet as opposed to have to come back in, in March and then go all the way through a whole journey, I think, um, yeah, it'd be an attractive opportunity if, if a team would give it to you, um.

You spent 6 seasons with the Vikings.

People are itching for you to come back, Kirk.

What would you say to fans who want to see you back in Minnesota?

Yeah, like I said, I kind of keep an open mind, and, uh, those conversations with the Falcons will, will happen in, in March and kind of see where it all goes.

But, um, I've learned through my 14 years that anything can happen.

Uh, I don't, I don't really know what to expect.

I think what I've learned is to not try to predict or say what I think is gonna happen, um, and, uh, and who knows where it goes.

Is there one young wide receiver that you would love to play with?

Yeah, uh, I got to play with some great young wide receivers in my career, which is very fortunate.

Justin comes to mind.

Stefon Diggs, really good.

Stefan's playing on Sunday.

So, um, you know, a big reason why I'm still sitting here talking to you is because I got to play with some great young wide receivers.

But in today's game, you know, I think Ja'Marr Chase is a guy I think is, is really special, um, And, uh, you know, we'll see where, where, uh, the rest of the young guys' careers go, but, uh, there's no doubt some talented players out there that are going to take over the league in the years to come.

You mentioned Stefon Diggs.

He's a guy that's been in the NFL for quite some time.

What's it like to see him finally reach this milestone and play in the Super Bowl?

He's a great player.

Um, he's been through a lot tearing his knee.

Last year I believe it was and um just happy for him and and uh hopefully he can have a big game on Sunday.

Awesome.

You're joining us on behalf of Zebra Technologies.

Tell me what you got going on with them.

Yeah, so Zebra Tech has been, uh, uh, in our shoulder pads going back over a decade.

They've been tracking every single snap, every single player.

In every single game to measure our acceleration, our distance traveled, and our mile per hour speed.

And so it's some really helpful data.

At first, it was just kind of fun for next-gen stats and to kind of see guys compare their MPH, but really as sports science has taken over, it's really been informing our performance coaches as to how they, You know, use us or, or not use us so that we're not overworked for a game or so that we're fully ready for the task of a game.

So, um, it's really a behind the scenes thing with Zebra Technologies that's been informing a lot of our stuff that we do.

And then, um, they work with 80% of Fortune 500 companies handling tracking and logistics.

That's really their bread and butter business, but we've been able to kind of, you know, bring that same.

You know, usefulness over to us as athletes to help us with our, with our movement and, uh, it's been a pretty cool partnership.

Awesome.

Before I let you go, we have a gift for you, right?

We have a gift.

We got it right here.

I'm gonna have you open it up on camera, reveal.

Oh, there we go.

Oh boy.

Yeah, there we go.

OK .

A little, little Super Bowl gift for you, a nice little chain.

Sports Illustrated Kurco chains.

Here we go.