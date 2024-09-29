Texans Daily

Texans RB Joe Mixon Status Revealed Against Jaguars

The Houston Texans may be down one of their better players against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are set to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but they will do so without one of their stars.

Running back Joe Mixon, who has been battling an ankle injury for the past two weeks, will not play today against the Jaguars, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Mixon started the season off strong with a league-best 159 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he suffered this ankle injury in Week 2 at home hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Mixon managed just nine carries for 25 yards as he left the game in the second half with the bum ankle.

Mixon isn't the only running back missing today's game. Dameon Pierce is also out for a second straight week with a hamstring injury. This means Cam Akers will draw the start for a second consecutive week.

The Texans will look to get Akers in a better groove this week against the Jaguars. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Akers managed just nine carries for 21 yards, but considering the fact that the Texans were trailing for most of the game, he didn't have the right opportunities. But today, he could get another shot to ball out for the Texans in a starting role.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

