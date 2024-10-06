Texans Daily

Texans RB Status Revealed vs. Bills

The Houston Texans will remain without some key players against the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are warming up against the Buffalo Bills, but a few players are set to miss the contest.

Here's a look at each team's inactive list:

Bills: C Will Clapp, DT Austin Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, DT Ed Oliver, SS Taylor Rapp, WR Khalil Shakir, MLB Edefuan Ulofoshio

The most notable name here is Shakir, who is one of the top targets within Buffalo's offense. Expect Mack Hollins to get more reps. The defense also takes some hits, with Johnson, Oliver and Rapp all sitting.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Still Has More to Show

Texans: DE Derek Barnett, OLB Jake Hansen, T Tytus Howard, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Steven Sims

The Texans will be without Mixon for a third straight game as he deals with his sprained ankle. Pierce is also sitting with a hamstring injury, which means Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale will once again take the reins for the Texans running game. Howard is also out, which means the Texans could call upon second-round rookie Blake Fisher for some reps to round out the offensive line.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans DE Returns to Practice After Cancer Remission

• Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation

• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10?

• Texans Release Final Injury Report Before Bills Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Game Day