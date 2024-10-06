Texans RB Status Revealed vs. Bills
The Houston Texans are warming up against the Buffalo Bills, but a few players are set to miss the contest.
Here's a look at each team's inactive list:
Bills: C Will Clapp, DT Austin Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, DT Ed Oliver, SS Taylor Rapp, WR Khalil Shakir, MLB Edefuan Ulofoshio
The most notable name here is Shakir, who is one of the top targets within Buffalo's offense. Expect Mack Hollins to get more reps. The defense also takes some hits, with Johnson, Oliver and Rapp all sitting.
Texans: DE Derek Barnett, OLB Jake Hansen, T Tytus Howard, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Steven Sims
The Texans will be without Mixon for a third straight game as he deals with his sprained ankle. Pierce is also sitting with a hamstring injury, which means Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale will once again take the reins for the Texans running game. Howard is also out, which means the Texans could call upon second-round rookie Blake Fisher for some reps to round out the offensive line.
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.
