NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10?

The Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are back in the win column after a 24-20 victory against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 inside NRG Stadium.

Despite the win, the Texans took a slight tumble in this week's NFL power rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr. After appearing at No. 8 last week, the Texans fell two spots to No. 10.

"The most encouraging part of this Texans win may have been the nature of the slog. At almost no point did this game look beautiful—Stefon Diggs had to take a very cool throw back that we actually saw Jared Goff score on Monday…by himself. Even on the final touchdown play, what won the game for the Texans was an all-out commitment from everyone on that offense to sell the Jaguars on a run play to the opposite side," Orr writes.

The teams that placed ahead of the Texans were the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans will look to make their climb back up the rankings with a big matchup next week at home against the Bills in Week 5.

Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance

Jeremy Brener
