Bears vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Houston Texans are getting ready for Sunday Night Football when they host No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Both teams are 1-0 coming into the Week 2 game and will have a chance to get off to a great start to the season with consecutive wins.
Bears vs. Texans Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, September 15th, 8:20 PM EST/7:20 PM CST
TV Channel
NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as Peacock, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Bears vs. Texans Preview
The NFL is pitting two of the youngest and most promising quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football early in the year with Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud facing off.
The Texans are coming off a 29-27 victory against the Indianapolis Colts while the Bears pulled out a 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans in their home opener last week.
Both teams will look to keep the good faith going as they meet each other tonight on SNF.
Prediction For Bears vs. Texans
The Texans are a 6.5-point favorite going into the game, mainly because of their experience and homefield advantage.
While the Bears have the potential to be better this year than they were in 2023, the Texans should be on top at the end of today's game.
Texans 24, Bears 10
