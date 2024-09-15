Texans Daily

Bears vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview

All your information for the Houston Texans' home opener against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a teammate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a teammate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready for Sunday Night Football when they host No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Both teams are 1-0 coming into the Week 2 game and will have a chance to get off to a great start to the season with consecutive wins.

Bears vs. Texans Kickoff Time

NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, September 15th, 8:20 PM EST/7:20 PM CST

TV Channel

NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as Peacock, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Bears vs. Texans Preview

The NFL is pitting two of the youngest and most promising quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football early in the year with Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud facing off.

The Texans are coming off a 29-27 victory against the Indianapolis Colts while the Bears pulled out a 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans in their home opener last week.

Both teams will look to keep the good faith going as they meet each other tonight on SNF.

Prediction For Bears vs. Texans

The Texans are a 6.5-point favorite going into the game, mainly because of their experience and homefield advantage.

While the Bears have the potential to be better this year than they were in 2023, the Texans should be on top at the end of today's game.

Texans 24, Bears 10

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

