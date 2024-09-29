Two Texans Stars Out Against Jaguars
The Houston Texans are warming up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a few players are not suiting up for the Week 4 clash.
Both teams have released their inactive lists ahead of today's contest:
READ MORE: Texans RB Joe Mixon Status Revealed Against Jaguars
Here's a look at the full list of inactives for both teams:
Jaguars: TE Evan Engram, DB Darnell Savage, LB Devin Lloyd, DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Jordan Jefferson
The Jaguars have key injuries on both sides of the ball as Engram will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury and Savage is out with a quad injury.
Texans: WR Tank Dell, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Jamal Hill, DB Jimmie Ward, OL Nick Broeker
The Texans will be without their top two running backs in Mixon and Pierce. This means Cam Akers will get the bulk of the carries in the backfield. Dell's absence means Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs will get more looks and John Metchie III will make his 2024 debut after being inactive for the first three weeks. Ward is also out with a groin injury, which hurts the secondary a little bit.
READ MORE: Jaguars vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans 'Excited' for AFC South Matchup vs. Jaguars
• C.J. Stroud Explains Texans Offensive Struggles
• Texans Coach Talks Early Offensive Struggles