3 Things to Watch in Jaguars vs. Texans
The Houston Texans are looking to shake off last week's disastrous performance and bounce back when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
Here's a look at three things to watch going into the game:
Can Texans Keep Penalties Down?
The Texans had 11 penalties for 88 yards last week in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, most of which were unforced errors.
The Texans have been making that a point of emphasis as they have been practicing this week in hopes of not making it harder on themselves.
“The pre-snap definitely has been addressed," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Again, we spend time on that, talked about it. We addressed it and we’ll see on Sunday that it’s been addressed and we’ll handle it really well. Offensive line had a really great day of work today. Everybody’s dialed in. Everybody understands who we are, what we’re about and what it’s going to take for us to get back on track and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Will Jaguars Find Any Rhythm?
The Jaguars have not played well this season so far, and they need to get that little jolt of momentum.
After losing 47-10, the Jags don't need any more motivation to get back and take control of their own destiny again.
Each week, they seem to never get into a groove, and that is what has cost them in each of their games so far this season.
Who Will Get Back to Business?
Both the Jaguars and Texans are coming off horrendous losses by over 25 points and this game can be seen as an opportunity to put all of that behind them.
The Texans have the advantage being at home, but that doesn't guarantee anything. They need to take their opponent seriously, execute their game plan to the best of their abilities, and come out of the game with another tally in the win column.
