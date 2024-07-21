BREAKING: Houston Texans Sign Super Bowl Champion Running Back
Three days into training camp, the Houston Texans have decided to add more competition to their offensive backfield. Sunday afternoon, the Texans signed veteran running back Cam Akers, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
The acquisition of Akers comes a day after the former Florida State University prospect spent Saturday morning working out with the franchise amid their third day of camp.
With the addition of Akers, the Texans have a handful of players to fill out their rushing attack. Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce have taken the helm as Houston's top two backs. However, Akers will have to compete against the likes of Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan
"I think the main thing here is everyone’s goal is to win," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. "At the end of the day, everyone’s goal is to win. And I think, when you’ve got the right guys, and the right team that really are all about doing that, you’ll be able to feed everybody.
"Everybody will get the ball, everybody will get their stats, everybody — really all we want to do is win. And whatever, any given week, I think I said this in the offseason, we’re really empowered right now any given week to do whatever it is we need to do to win that week. And that’s all we can ask for as players, as coaches."
Akers began his career as a second-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He was a member of the Rams when the team won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. Akers spent four seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September. The 25-year-old running back sustained two torn Achilles. His latest came during the Vikings' Week 9 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in November.
