Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik Reveals Goal for C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is entering his second season with the Houston Texans in Bobby Slowik's offense.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans had a breakout year on offense in 2023.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was the headliner, but his play helped offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik get multiple head coaching interviews with several teams. Slowik ultimately opted out of the job opportunities he was considered for to coach Stroud and the Texans for another year, and he hopes he can pick up where they left off.

"I just want to see him grow," Slowik said of Stroud. "Everybody has a whole lot that we can see continue to get better at, we can continue to improve upon, and it can be something big that really affects the entire offense or it can be something very small that is just for him individually. Every day we give out specific coaching points to individuals. Obviously, he gets a lot of those and just focusing on those every day, emphasizing those every day and just stacking good days right now is really huge for C.J. [Stroud].”

If Stroud and the offense can grow from where they left off a year ago, the Texans could be even more dangerous in the 2024 season.

Stroud is expected to make his preseason debut on Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

