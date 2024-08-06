Former Houston Texans WR Jacoby Jones Cause of Death Revealed
The Houston Texans are still mourning the loss of former wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep on July 14.
According to TMZ Sports, Jones "died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure." He was 40 years old.
READ MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Connects With Stefon Diggs on Huge Play During Training Camp
Jones was drafted by the Texans out of Lane College in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft and spent the first five years of his career with the team, appearing in 75 games for Houston from 2007-11. He then played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-14 before one final year that he split between the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.
During his tenure with the Ravens, Jones was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones became the first player in a Super Bowl to catch and return a touchdown in the same game.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Superstar C.J. Stroud Looks 'Really Good' At Training Camp
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Read More Houston Texans News
•Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises 'Tough' Rookie TE Cade Stover
•Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Starters to Play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
•Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?
•Houston Texans Reveal Depth Chart Update Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers