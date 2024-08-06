Texans Daily

Former Houston Texans WR Jacoby Jones Cause of Death Revealed

Jacoby Jones played for the Houston Texans from 2007-11.

Nov. 27, 2011; Jacksonville FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Kevin Rutland (12) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) during the first half at EverBank Field. Houston defeated Jacksonville 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are still mourning the loss of former wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep on July 14.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones "died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure." He was 40 years old.

Jones was drafted by the Texans out of Lane College in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft and spent the first five years of his career with the team, appearing in 75 games for Houston from 2007-11. He then played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-14 before one final year that he split between the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

During his tenure with the Ravens, Jones was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones became the first player in a Super Bowl to catch and return a touchdown in the same game.

