Houston Texans Have History on Their Side with QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has high expectations going into his second year with the Houston Texans.

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up with a message on his wrist before a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans really couldn't have asked for much more from quarterback C.J. Stroud in his rookie year.

After he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 season, which resulted in another AFC South title for Houston after finishing 3-13-1 the year before.

In the playoffs, Stroud joined an elite group of rookie quarterbacks to win a playoff game, and being part of that group should help the Texans again in 2024.

"Last season C.J. Stroud became the 8th rookie starting QB since 1950 to win a playoff game," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted. "Good news for Houston? Five of the previous seven QBs also won a playoff game their second season and two of them, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson, won the Super Bowl, per @EpKap."

Now, with a full offseason under his belt and a new shiny wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, the Texans offense is expected to improve even more in 2024. Add that to an upgraded defense with Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair and Stroud could certainly double, triple or quadruple his playoff win total this season.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

