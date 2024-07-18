Houston Texans Have History on Their Side with QB C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans really couldn't have asked for much more from quarterback C.J. Stroud in his rookie year.
After he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 season, which resulted in another AFC South title for Houston after finishing 3-13-1 the year before.
In the playoffs, Stroud joined an elite group of rookie quarterbacks to win a playoff game, and being part of that group should help the Texans again in 2024.
"Last season C.J. Stroud became the 8th rookie starting QB since 1950 to win a playoff game," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted. "Good news for Houston? Five of the previous seven QBs also won a playoff game their second season and two of them, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson, won the Super Bowl, per @EpKap."
Now, with a full offseason under his belt and a new shiny wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, the Texans offense is expected to improve even more in 2024. Add that to an upgraded defense with Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair and Stroud could certainly double, triple or quadruple his playoff win total this season.
