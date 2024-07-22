Texans Star WR Comments on Chemistry With QB C.J. Stroud: "A Work in Progress"
The Houston Texans made significant moves this offseason to bolster their already strong roster, which helped them win the AFC South crown and a playoff win last season.
One of those aforementioned moves was the trade for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, bringing him to Houston from the Buffalo Bills. In the past, there have been concerns with Diggs's handling of situations, which has led to the wideout becoming disgruntled at times. Now, he has a fresh start as he looks for the one thing he covets most—winning and a Super Bowl championship.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Highlights From Day 1 of Training Camp
Now, in a situation where he feels he can win before he starts the downswing of his career, Diggs will be getting thrown passes from another elite quarterback and second-year signal-caller, C.J. Stroud.
Stroud is coming off a rookie season that saw him put up historic numbers and earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Entering his sophomore campaign, he will look to make an even larger impact on his squad.
With Diggs now settled in H-Town, he has been working with the team and Stroud to get acclimated while looking to build chemistry with his new starting quarterback. He calls it a "work in progress" while maintaining that things are moving in the right direction.
Training camp is fully underway, and it will be imperative for Diggs and Stroud to get up to speed with one another over the next month or so to help transform this offense from above-average to one of the best in the league. Diggs and Stroud both have the talent to be elite within their respective roles, but the stronger the connection between the two the more likely they will see success, especially with the likes of all the other Texans' weapons in their offense.
Diggs is in the last year of his contract and will look to maintain the level of play he has seen over the past few seasons to either sign elsewhere or prove to Houston that he warrants an extension with them based on his play and achievements in 2024.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Tytus Howard Returns to Practice on Day 1 of Training Camp
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL