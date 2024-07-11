Houston Texans' Tytus Howard Reveals Impact of Hurricane Beryl on Social Media
Hurricane Beyal made landfall early Monday morning as a Category 1. The outcome led to damages across the city, which left millions without power and flood issues. Tytus Howard, right tackle for the Houston Texans, became a native who sustained significant damage.
Howard revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday morning that his Ford truck fell into a ditch while trying to drive through the flood. To make light of the situation, Howard asked if he was "officially a Houstonian" after experiencing the unfortunate event.
In addition to Howard, Beyal's impact also damaged NRG Stadium. As first reported by Gage Goulding of KPRC 2 Houston, Beryl's impact ripped open the roof of the stadium. The outcome left several holes on top of the retractable ceiling.
"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium," NRG Park CEO and executive director Ryan M. Walsh said in a statement.
"While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park as soon as we return to normal operations."
The Texans will hold their home opener for the 2024 season amid a Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15. Howard, who missed nine games due to a hand and knee injury last season, will be the presumed starter at right tackle.
In 997 snaps played during the 2022 season, Howard posted a pass-blocking grade of 70.2, allowing just three sacks.
