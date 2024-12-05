Texans Taking Advantage of Bye Week
The Houston Texans are one of six teams on the couch this week resting ahead of the final four games for the season.
After starting the season 8-5, the Texans can take a big deep breath going into a playoff push for the final four games of the season, which includes three games in a 10-day span.
“The much needed rest, it’s here and we’re going to take advantage of it," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We’ve been going at it for a long time, going back, we were one of the first teams to start training camp with the Hall of Fame game, so it’s been a long time going at it and our guys, I feel like they’ve handled it really well. No excuses, no complaining about our schedule and where our bye week falls. But right now, it’s coming at a great time for us and we’re excited to get the rest, relaxation and take advantage of it.”
The Texans return to the field in Week 15 when they take on the Miami Dolphins.
