Houston Texans Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Weapon
The Houston Texans already have a Pro Bowl running back of their own in Joe Mixon, but they could certainly use a complementary piece alongside of him.
Dameon Pierce has simply not been able to get the job done on a consistent basis for the Texans, which means the team should be on the hunt for another halfback this offseason.
Houston doesn't have a ton of cap room, so it won't be able to spend wildly on the position, but Battle Red Blog does see a potentially affordable fit for the club: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
"Chubb is parting ways with Cleveland after eight highly productive seasons laden with recent and serious injuries," Battle Red Blog wrote. "The mere fact that Chubb debuted in the 2024 season illustrates his humanoid-like capabilities. At 29 and with 1,340 rushing attempts to his name, there isn’t much Chubb can offer long-term. However, the upside is highly mesmerizing. Chubb can be a cheap roll-of-the-dice and an ideal fit in the new run scheme offensive coordinator Nick Caley will debut."
Chubb played in eight games this past season, registering 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry before suffering a broken foot injury.
The University of Georgia product was originally selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, racking up over 1,000 yards each season. He topped out at 1,525 yards in the latter campaign.
While Chubb is obviously not the same halfback he was back then, he could represent a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing for the Texans.
