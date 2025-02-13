Texans Could Make Jarring Roster Decision With Critical Player
The Houston Texans are heading into a rather complicated offseason in which they may have to make some rather difficult moves to improve their financial situation.
Currently, the Texans are in the red when it comes to their cap space, so they will need to make roster cuts and complete some contract restructures in order to free up some room.
Could that mean Houston will be forced to part ways with one of its top defensive players? Chris Schad of House of Houston thinks so.
In a piece where Schad urges the Texans to trade for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, he notes that the Texans could cut linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to open up a fair amount of cash.
"Pratt could also give the Texans some flexibility at the position as Al-Shaair could be a cut candidate that could free up $9.3 million in cap space if designated as a post-June 1 cut," Schad wrote.
Houston signed Al-Shaair to a three-year deal last offseason. He carries a cap hit of $11.7 million next season and $13.7 million in 2026.
The 27-year-old played in 11 games during his debut campaign with the Texans, finishing with 70 tackles, a couple of sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and four passes defended.
Of course, Al-Shaair is known by many as the player who laid a vicious hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, resulting in Al-Shaair being suspended for three games in December.
The Florida Atlantic product has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans and has developed into an impressive defensive player. He is also a team captain for Houston.
