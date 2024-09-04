Texans Daily

Texans Sign QB to Contract Extension

The Houston Texans are signing backup quarterback Davis Mills to a contract extension.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are confirming their future at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing a one-year contract extension with backup quarterback Davis Mills.

Mills, who turns 26 next month, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was approaching the final year of his rookie deal. He was projected to be the third-string quarterback this season, but with Case Keenum out for the year, he will now be the team's primary backup to C.J. Stroud.

Mills started 26 games for the Texans across his first two seasons in the league, but took a backseat once the team drafted Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick last year. In 2023, Mills appeared in six games for the team, but didn't get any starts. Keenum started the two games in which Stroud was sidelined with a concussion.

However, the Texans appear to still be invested in Mills, which explains the contract extension.

Mills and the Texans are preparing to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

