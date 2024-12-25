Ravens vs. Texans: How to Watch, Kickoff Time, And More
The Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston in the second of the NFL's Christmas Day games.
The Texans may be heading to the playoffs, but after a 4-1 start they have gone just 5-5.
That leaves Houston with plenty to bounce back from, and a win over Baltimore could be just the thing heading into the postseason.
Whether you're tuning in for the football action, the halftime show, or just the festive vibes, this game is one you won’t want to miss. Here’s all the information you need to make the most of this holiday spectacle.
Texans vs. Ravens Kickoff Time
- When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: Watch live on Netflix
Beyonce Halftime Performance
Beyonce will be performing during the halftime show. The 99-time Grammy nominated artist, who is from Houston, will perform songs from her albumCowboy Carter for the first time live on Wednesday. Beyonce and her team are keeping the details of the day a secret.
Preview
The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Texans with a 12-2 record. Most recently, these teams met in the playoffs during the 2023 postseason, where the Ravens dominated their way to a 34-10 win at home in the divisional round.
Both the Ravens and Texans have already secured their spots in the playoffs. The Ravens, hold a 10-5 record, and are looking to clinch the AFC North but still are competing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure their spot and have plenty at stake in the final two weeks.
At 9-6, the Texans have locked up the AFC South with two games remaining. However, they are in a tight battle for playoff positioning with the 10-5 Steelers and 9-5 Ravens. A home victory against the two-time Ravens would be a significant boost for Houston.
READ MORE: Tank Dell Injury Diagnosis Shared After Texans vs. Chiefs
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Claim WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers
• Multiple Texans Starters Out for Remainder of 2024 Season
• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury