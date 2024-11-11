Houston Texans Forced Jared Goff Into Career-Worst Stat in SNF
The Houston Texans lost a brutal game in which they should have absolutely won during Sunday Night Football. They hosted the Detroit Lions in NRG Stadium. They ended up collapsing in the second half, not providing enough offense in a defensive masterclass. The Lions won the game with a field goal as time was expiring.
In the first half, the Texans' defense is what set the tone. Of course, the offense still had to put points on the board, and C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense did just that. He connected with wide receiver John Metchie for a touchdown — the first of his young career — to help the squad build their lead.
Still, the Texans' defense set the tone, as mentioned. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw three interceptions in the first half alone, which is the first time he’s done that in his incredible nine-year career.
Goff entered the Sunday Night Football matchup with MVP buzz, though Houston might have taken that away from him with their incredible showing. The forced turnovers didn’t stop there, though, as the Texans added two in the third quarter -- getting them to a franchise record of five interceptions in one game.
The Lions quarterback got the last laugh, though, as his team mounted the comeback and came away victorious.
The Texans fell to 6-4 with the loss and have a coming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on the road, though the Lone Star State matchup might not be as entertaining as originally advertised. The Cowboys have been brutal this season and starting quarterback Dan Prescott is out with injury.
A return of Nico Collins might just be the storyline to follow leading up to the contest.
