Houston Texans Set Wild Franchise Record Against Detroit Lions
The Houston Texans entered their matchup against the Detroit Lions shorthanded and missing key players. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is out for the season, wide receiver Nico Collins has yet to make his return from his hamstring injury, though he is on the active roster again, and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. missed the contest.
With the form of the Texans leading into their contest against the 7-1 Lions, it was going to take an incredible effort on all fronts to secure such a big victory on Sunday Night Football. For the most part, they've delivered.
To begin the fourth quarter, the Texans lead Detroit 23-13 with a chance to close out the game and advance to 7-3 on the season.
In the third quarter, Houston added two more interceptions to their total for the game -- that was after they forced Jared Goff into three first-half interceptions. That's something Goff has yet to do in his nine-year career, though the Texans' defense forced him to do so in Week 10.
"We’ve set the new franchise record for most interceptions in a game," the Texans posted on social media.
Having set a franchise record with one full quarter to play is quite absurd, and the defense can absolutely add to their interception total as they look to put the Lions away.
Kamari Lasster has two interceptions, with Jimmie Ward, Henry To'oTo'o and Calen Bullock each adding an interception.
