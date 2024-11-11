Texans Daily

Texans Keep Pace in AFC South Despite Loss vs. Lions

The Houston Texans still find themselves atop the division.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against the Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against the Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are waking up disappointed after a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10's edition of Sunday Night Football.

Though the Texans had a two-score lead going into halftime, they were held scoreless in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Even though the result didn't go the Texans way, they remain two games ahead of all of their opponents in the AFC South.

All four teams in the division ended up in the loss column in Week 10, meaning the Texans still have a two-game lead in the AFC South. They also have the tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts after sweeping them earlier in the season, meaning the Texans have a virtual three-game edge over their opponents.

While the two straight losses to the New York Jets and Lions are concerning, the Texans' position in the AFC playoff picture doesn't change.

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-0), Buffalo Bills (8-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) sit higher than the Texans in the conference standings, but with seven games left in the season, there is plenty of time for some shake-ups to happen.

The Texans will return to the field in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

C.J. Stroud’s Own Lineman Strip Sacks Him in Viral Texans Blunder

Jeremy Brener
