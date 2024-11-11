C.J. Stroud’s Own Lineman Strip Sacks Him in Viral Texans Blunder
The Houston Texans are on the verge of a collapse in NRG Stadium. They entered their Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions shorthanded, missing the services of Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr. -- major hits on both sides of the ball.
Despite missing two superstars, the Texans, propelled by five interceptions through three quarters, built a 23-13 lead heading into the final frame of the game. After such a strong start to the game on all fronts, the wheels started to fall off for Houston.
The Lions scored a touchdown to trim their deficit to 23-20. The Texans, with a chance to build on their lead, had to punt after just four plays. The third of which was a fumble from Stroud, though it came as his own offensive lineman stripped the ball from him.
Tytus Howard jumped onto the fumble that he forced, coming away with the recovery as Houston had to then punt. The Lions drove down the field for a game-tying field goal, with the game tied at 23 points apiece.
Stroud will look to connect with his targets for one more drive, as they've got a chance to take a crucial lead as they look for a huge win.
