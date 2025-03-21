Texans Urged to Make Huge Contract Decision With Key Defender
The Houston Texans have already reached contract extensions with two of their best defensive players in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and there could be more to come.
Cem Yolbulan of House of Houston has already identified who he feels should be next in line for a new deal, singling out safety Jalen Pitre.
"Houston's second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jalen Pitre, is extension-eligible right now. Entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, Pitre has done enough to deserve a lucrative, long-term extension," Yolbulan wrote. "Pitre suffered a pectoral tear in November and missed the final five games of the season and the playoffs. Before then, however, he was in the midst of the best season of his career."
In 12 games this past year, Pitre registered 65 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended and was a cruciail part of the Texans' stingy secondary.
The Baylor product has been a lynchpin in Houston's defense over the first three seasons of his career, as he racked up 147 tackles during his rookie campaign and followed that up with 84 more stops in 2023.
During the 2024 season, Pitre posted a 73.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, recording a 71.3 coverage grade. So not only is the 25-year-old stout against the run, but he does his job as a defensive back, as well.
Of course, the Texans are pretty strapped for cash. They have already extended wide receiver Nico Collins as well as Stingley and Hunter this offseason, and quarterback C.J. Stroud becomes eligible for a new contract next year. That will obviously make things difficult when it comes to extending Pitre, but such is life when you boast an NFL roster full of talented young players.
