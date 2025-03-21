Houston Texans Blasted for Questionable Offseason Move
The Houston Texans have been a heck of a lot more active than anyone would have expected for a team with minimal cap space heading into the offseason.
Of course, part of the Texans' activity has been clearing cap space, which is why they traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a disappointing move.
Houston drew considerable backlash for moving Tunsil considering its offensive line was in bad shape as it was, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels that the Texans' worst move in free agency was trying to patch up the trenches by signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson.
"The expectation was that Houston would look to overhaul their interior offensive line through free agency, but after dealing away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, as well as releasing Shaq Mason, this unit appears to be in worse shape," Cameron wrote. "Over the past three seasons, Tomlinson has ranked in the 52nd percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and in the 37th percentile in positively graded play rate on run blocks."
To be fair, Green was a complete bust for Houston, and it did land a pretty solid defensive back in C.J. Gardner-Johnson in return for him, so it's hard to criticize the Texans too much for that trade.
But Houston really hasn't done a whole lot of impressive work on its offensive line thus far this offseason. Perhaps the Texans will be relying on the NFL Draft to revamp the unit, so we should probably wait until next month before we draw any final conclusions.
Still, you definitely have to worry about C.J. Stroud heading into 2025, especially when you take into account that he was just sacked 52 times this past year.
