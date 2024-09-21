Analyst Predicts Texans vs. Vikings Outcome
The 0 must go as the Houston Texans visit the Minnesota Vikings to keep their perfect record alive.
The Texans are coming off wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears while the Vikings have taken care of the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco predicts that the game will be a tight one, but that the Vikings will prevail in a 24-21 nailbiter.
"This is a big game between two undefeated teams. The Vikings are a surprise team, while the Texans were expected to be good. The Minnesota defense has been really good. They will throw a ton of looks at C.J. Stroud. I think that will be the difference in the game. They will force a turnover and get a lot of pressure. The Vikings win a close one," Prisco writes.
The Texans are favored by most sportsbooks going into the game, but the Vikings are playing at home and are coming off a massive upset victory against the Niners.
The two teams are evenly-matched and there are several different directions this game can go win, but for the Texans to come out on top, they have to execute their game plan. They have the edge in talent, so if they play their game the right way, they should leave Minneapolis with a 3-0 record.
