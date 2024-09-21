Texans Daily

Analyst Predicts Texans vs. Vikings Outcome

The Houston Texans face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 as both teams look to stay unbeaten.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The 0 must go as the Houston Texans visit the Minnesota Vikings to keep their perfect record alive.

The Texans are coming off wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears while the Vikings have taken care of the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco predicts that the game will be a tight one, but that the Vikings will prevail in a 24-21 nailbiter.

"This is a big game between two undefeated teams. The Vikings are a surprise team, while the Texans were expected to be good. The Minnesota defense has been really good. They will throw a ton of looks at C.J. Stroud. I think that will be the difference in the game. They will force a turnover and get a lot of pressure. The Vikings win a close one," Prisco writes.

The Texans are favored by most sportsbooks going into the game, but the Vikings are playing at home and are coming off a massive upset victory against the Niners.

The two teams are evenly-matched and there are several different directions this game can go win, but for the Texans to come out on top, they have to execute their game plan. They have the edge in talent, so if they play their game the right way, they should leave Minneapolis with a 3-0 record.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

