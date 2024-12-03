Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans suffered a tough loss to a struggling Tennessee Titans team in Week 12 and wanted to get a bounce-back victory but it came a bit more difficult than originally thought as they barely escaped Jacksonville with a 23-20 AFC South win over the Jaguars.
The Texans' defense hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that were placed upon them and they seemingly muddled again in this one against the Jaguars, albeit they did hold the Jags to just 5/15 on third down, sacked the quarterback twice, and came away with an interception thanks to Derek Stingley Jr.
While there isn't a ton to make out from the defense's performance in Week 13, there was one big takeaway from the game. That instance happened when Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to slide and ended up getting drilled by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The situation then got out of control as the two teams met on the field to "discuss" what happened, and that ended with a couple of ejections including Azeez Al-Shaair who has also been suspended by the league for his hit on Lawrence.
Here is how the Houston Texans' defensive players graded out in their 23-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate with cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) after a tackle during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.5
2. MLB Azeez Al-Shaair
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) reacts after being ejected against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.2
3. SS Eric Murray
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) walks onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.4
5. DT Mario Edwards Jr.
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 68.5
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Jeff Okudah
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah (11) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) drops a pass while being covered by Houston Texans linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.7
3. CB Myles Bryant
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (30) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.9
4. DE Dylan Horton
Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) on the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.2
5. DE Denico Autry
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole