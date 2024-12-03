Texans Coach Praises Offensive Line After Jaguars Game
The Houston Texans have had a shaky offensive line all season long, but they managed to put together a solid performance in their Week 13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The offensive line only allowed two sacks on quarterback C.J. Stroud and helped block for a 100-yard day for running back Joe Mixon.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was proud of the offensive line for its showing against the Jaguars.
“Yeah, the pass protection I thought was really, really great," Ryans said postgame. "None better than the play on Dalton [Schultz] getting a touchdown. They pressured us and to see our O-line, backs step up. We challenge them to step up and give CJ [Stroud] time, and when you give him time he can make great decisions with the football. I'm really proud of our offensive line. They got the game ball today and they deserved it for the way they protected him.”
The Texans offensive line will now recover during the bye week before facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 at home on Dec. 15.
