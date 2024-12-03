Texans Daily

Texans Bye Comes at Perfect Time

The Houston Texans are enjoying their bye week.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Houston Texans are heading into their bye with an 8-5 record atop the AFC South standings.

By having the latest bye in the NFL this season, the Texans have played more football than any team in the league. This means that the team will relish in resting this week.

"We’ve been grinding for a long time and to have a bye this late, it's hard -- mentally and physically. Our guys really need to just take a reset, right, and make sure their bodies are recovered, make sure  their minds are right so we can make a push. We got three games in ten days coming up so have to make a push there,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Ryans also believes that they bye could not come at a better time for the Texans.

"Now we need a break," Ryans said. "Been a long time. Our guys been going for I don't know, 13  weeks straight now. Been a long time. I think we felt that towards the end of the game. Our guys are gassed and we need.. our bye week is coming at the perfect time for us.” 

The Texans return to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

