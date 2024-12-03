Texans Bye Comes at Perfect Time
The Houston Texans are heading into their bye with an 8-5 record atop the AFC South standings.
By having the latest bye in the NFL this season, the Texans have played more football than any team in the league. This means that the team will relish in resting this week.
"We’ve been grinding for a long time and to have a bye this late, it's hard -- mentally and physically. Our guys really need to just take a reset, right, and make sure their bodies are recovered, make sure their minds are right so we can make a push. We got three games in ten days coming up so have to make a push there,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.
Ryans also believes that they bye could not come at a better time for the Texans.
"Now we need a break," Ryans said. "Been a long time. Our guys been going for I don't know, 13 weeks straight now. Been a long time. I think we felt that towards the end of the game. Our guys are gassed and we need.. our bye week is coming at the perfect time for us.”
The Texans return to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
