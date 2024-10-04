Texans Daily

Bills Rule Out Two Players for Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills will be down key players on both sides of the ball against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs with the ball after making a catch for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs with the ball after making a catch for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium, but there will be some key players not out there on the field.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bills have ruled out wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver against the Texans.

READ MORE: Bills vs. Texans Among 'Best Games of the Week'

Shakir, 24, is off to a career year so far with 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, performing as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Oliver, 26, is set to miss his first game of the season as he recovers from a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice earlier this week.

Not having Shakir and Oliver weakens both sides of the ball for the Bills, and they will have to pick up the pieces with their depth as they face off against the Texans this weekend.

The Texans will also be missing some key players in all likelihood, but that news won't be made official until the team releases its final injury report later today.

Kickoff between the Bills and Texans is set for noon CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Texans Release Lofty Injury Report Before Bills Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Stefon Diggs Facing Big Rivalry Game Against Bills

• Texans Were 'Very Close' to Keenan Allen Trade

• Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins Connection

Texans Not Intimidated by Bills Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News