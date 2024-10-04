Bills Rule Out Two Players for Texans Game
The Houston Texans will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium, but there will be some key players not out there on the field.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bills have ruled out wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver against the Texans.
READ MORE: Bills vs. Texans Among 'Best Games of the Week'
Shakir, 24, is off to a career year so far with 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, performing as one of the best wide receivers in the league.
Oliver, 26, is set to miss his first game of the season as he recovers from a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice earlier this week.
Not having Shakir and Oliver weakens both sides of the ball for the Bills, and they will have to pick up the pieces with their depth as they face off against the Texans this weekend.
The Texans will also be missing some key players in all likelihood, but that news won't be made official until the team releases its final injury report later today.
Kickoff between the Bills and Texans is set for noon CT on Sunday.
READ MORE: Texans Release Lofty Injury Report Before Bills Game
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' Stefon Diggs Facing Big Rivalry Game Against Bills
• Texans Were 'Very Close' to Keenan Allen Trade
• Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins Connection