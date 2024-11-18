CeeDee Lamb's Playing Status Gets Crucial Update Before Texans-Cowboys
The Houston Texans are in need of a big win. They are 6-4 on the season, though they've dropped two straight games while suffering defeat in three of their last four outings. Their season took a turn when superstar wide receiver Nico Collins hit injured reserve.
However, Collins is set to return to the gridiron on Monday as the squad hits the road for a short trip north to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime matchup. Arguably the two most impactful offensive players outside of C.J. Stroud will be healthy at the same time again.
Collins wasn't the only superstar wide receiver to get an important injury update this week, though. Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb will also be active and healthy, despite suffering back spasms, for the Lone Star State battle.
"Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (back spasm) will play MNF, barring setback," Ian Rapoport shared in a string of news on social media.
The Cowboys are in a bit of a worse spot than the Texans right now. They've got a 3-6 record and are winless on their home field -- which bodes well for Houston as the road team in the matchup. Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for the season, too, meaning they'll be playing with a backup signal-caller.
The Texans should be able to come away with a big win and start building some momentum in their favor as they work through the latter half of their schedule as potential Super Bowl contenders.
