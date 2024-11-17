Texans' C.J. Stroud Among NFL's Best QB's
Though he hasn't played as well as he had hoped in the past few weeks, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is still one of the best in the world at what he does.
The former No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State has not been as strong in his second season, but he continues to make an impact for the Texans.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Stroud the eighth-best quarterback in a ranking of all the signal-callers around the league.
"The biggest knock on Stroud coming into the league was his ability to create under pressure when his protection breaks down. He's getting plenty of practice at it in front of a suspect Texans offensive line. That being said, he's operating at a high level with little to no protection and a brutal rash of receiver injuries," Ballentine writes.
The only quarterbacks to rank ahead of Stroud are Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).
Stroud and the Texans are back in action tomorrow against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.
