Texans' C.J. Stroud Among NFL's Best QB's

C.J. Stroud is having another good season for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Though he hasn't played as well as he had hoped in the past few weeks, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is still one of the best in the world at what he does.

The former No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State has not been as strong in his second season, but he continues to make an impact for the Texans.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Stroud the eighth-best quarterback in a ranking of all the signal-callers around the league.

"The biggest knock on Stroud coming into the league was his ability to create under pressure when his protection breaks down. He's getting plenty of practice at it in front of a suspect Texans offensive line. That being said, he's operating at a high level with little to no protection and a brutal rash of receiver injuries," Ballentine writes.

The only quarterbacks to rank ahead of Stroud are Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).

Stroud and the Texans are back in action tomorrow against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

