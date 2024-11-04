Bears OL Listed as Texans Trade Target
The Houston Texans could use some help along the offensive line with Kenyon Green suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the Texans could look to trade for Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis.
"There aren't many options for the Texans to improve their interior offensive line, but Chicago has made guard Nate Davis available and is willing to eat a chunk of his roughly $5 million in remaining guaranteed salary for the year," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler writes.
Davis, 28, has played in five games for the Bears so far this season, making just two starts. The Texans could probably acquire him if they were willing to make a late pick swap for the 2025 or 2026 NFL Draft.
If the Texans decide against making a trade for Davis or any veteran on the offensive line, it will likely be Jarret Patterson or Kendrick Green filling in for Kenyon Green at left guard moving forward for the second half of the team's season.
