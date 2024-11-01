Texans Daily

Texans Take Step Back, Lose vs. Jets

The Houston Texans couldn't get it done against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the second quarter, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the second quarter, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are leaving the Big Apple disappointed after a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Week 9's edition of Thursday Night Football.

The first half was very quiet as Joe Mixon's 3-yard touchdown with 3:21 to go in the second quarter was the only score before the teams went to the locker room.

In the second half, the Jets woke up, specifically Garrett Wilson, who caught two touchdowns, including the potential catch of the year.

READ MORE: Texans Star Will Anderson Jr. Honored by NFL

The Texans had the chance to come back down 14-10, and they got to the red zone, but they were unable to knock down a 27-yard field goal attempt from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Jets tacked on an insurance touchdown with Davante Adams on the ensuing drive, and that gave them the lead they needed to pull off the win.

The Texans had a valiant attempt of a comeback, kicking a field goal to make it a one-score game, but they couldn't recover the onside kick with less than a minute to go.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled mightily tonight, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards. He was sacked eight times and under duress for most of the evening, which led to a poor completion percentage. Wide receiver Tank Dell had six catches for 126 yards, filling in as the top receiver for the injured Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

The Texans are back in action in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions at home.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury

• Devin White Has 'Good Opportunity' With Texans

• Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate

J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News