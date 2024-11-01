Texans Take Step Back, Lose vs. Jets
The Houston Texans are leaving the Big Apple disappointed after a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Week 9's edition of Thursday Night Football.
The first half was very quiet as Joe Mixon's 3-yard touchdown with 3:21 to go in the second quarter was the only score before the teams went to the locker room.
In the second half, the Jets woke up, specifically Garrett Wilson, who caught two touchdowns, including the potential catch of the year.
The Texans had the chance to come back down 14-10, and they got to the red zone, but they were unable to knock down a 27-yard field goal attempt from Ka'imi Fairbairn.
The Jets tacked on an insurance touchdown with Davante Adams on the ensuing drive, and that gave them the lead they needed to pull off the win.
The Texans had a valiant attempt of a comeback, kicking a field goal to make it a one-score game, but they couldn't recover the onside kick with less than a minute to go.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled mightily tonight, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards. He was sacked eight times and under duress for most of the evening, which led to a poor completion percentage. Wide receiver Tank Dell had six catches for 126 yards, filling in as the top receiver for the injured Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.
The Texans are back in action in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions at home.
