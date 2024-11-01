Texans Daily

Texans OL Out for Season After Injury vs. Jets

The Houston Texans offensive line is taking a hit.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans offensive lineman Kenyon Green is beginning the long road to recovery.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Green is likely going to miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's 21-13 loss against the New York Jets in Week 9.

Green, 23, was a first-round pick by the Texans out of Texas A&M in the 2022 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2023 campaign with an injury on the same shoulder, so there is some added concern in regards to that.

Green started all nine games for the Texans at left guard, so Houston will have to find a replacement moving forward.

With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, the Texans may be on the lookout there for a veteran offensive lineman. If not, the Texans will have to rely on the likes of second-year pro Jarrett Patterson or veteran backup Kendrick Green. Houston could also move Tytus Howard from right tackle to left guard, where he has played before and bring up second-round rookie Blake Fisher to fill in his position.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

