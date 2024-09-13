Texans Daily

Bears Star Receivers Questionable vs. Texans

The Houston Texans could have a slightly easier time against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to make a catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are facing off in primetime this week against the Chicago Bears, but a few top players might not be making an appearance.

In their final injury report before the Week 2 matchup, receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) have both been ruled as questionable against the Texans after not practicing all week.

The Bears struggled last week on offense, managing just 148 yards and only 93 through the air. With No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams running the offense, it could make things a little more challenging for the rookie making his second career start.

The Bears brought in Allen and drafted Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick to give Williams those trusted targets, but he will have to rely on D.J. Moore as his primary receiver against the Texans if neither of the others can play.

The Bears have already ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder, elbow). Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is also questionable with a foot injury.

The Texans and Bears are set to kick off on NBC's Sunday Night Football this weekend.

