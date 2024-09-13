Texans' DeMeco Ryans Has High Praise For Joe Mixon
The Houston Texans pulled off a big, nail-biting 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday to kickoff the regular season, and did so with the help of not just their passing game, but also a commanding performance from their new, star running back, Joe Mixon.
On 30 rush attempts against the Colts, Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, while securing all three of his pass targets for an additional 19 yards as well. It's safe to say that Mixon has fit in quite nicely so far with his new team, garnering plenty of high praise from his head coach.
"Seeing Joe [Mixon] play in his league for a while, I just always have admired Joe from afar," said Ryans when asked on what the message to Mixon was when he arrived and if this is what he envisioned from him. "Every time we went against him, I know how tough the matchup was so it's just mutual respect. Seeing a guy who has done it and done it the right way. I just like backs who play physical, they play the game the right way, and that's what Joe represents. Joe loves football he's a great teammate, he's a leader, he brings great energy every day. So, we vibe off of that instantly right. He's been a great fit, great addition to our team."
READ MORE: Tom Brady Praises Texans in Rankings
Becoming a great fit for a team though isn't always as straightforward as it might seem. Not only does your skill set come into play, but so does your work ethic and attitude towards the game. For Ryans, these aspects are a big reason why Mixon has been so successful with the team.
"I think Joe brings confidence," said Ryans. "He brings confidence, he brings an energy, a swagger to our offense. The way he works at practice each and every day, guys feel that swagger they feel that confidence the energy that he brings and that means a lot when you're handing the ball to a guy who is as confident as ever. It means a lot to the offensive line, it gives them confidence to block a little, longer finish a little stronger and that's just everybody around him feels the energy that he provides."
After spending his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals where he was elected to the Pro Bowl just once, Houston could be the perfect fit the star 28-year-old running back has been looking for to take his career to the next level. Consistency is key however, and how Mixon fares against the Chicago Bears come Sunday night will be important as he continues to aim on producing at the highest level he can.
READ MORE: Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises Bears
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Olivier on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Gives Advice to Bears QB Caleb Williams
• Familiar Face Re-Signs With Texans
• Bears vs. Texans Betting Odds Revealed
• How Texans Plan to Move On From First Half Blunder vs. Colts